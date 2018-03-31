Thorburn scored the game-tying goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Thorburn's first goal in 82 games, and it couldn't have came at a better time, as it led the Blues into overtime and helped them gain a valuable point despite the loss. Scoring isn't Thorburn's strong suit, but Blues fans should be ecstatic to see their enforcer contribute outside of hits and fights.