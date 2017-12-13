Thorburn has been scratched in five of the Blues' previous six contests.

Even when Thorburn does crack the lineup, he has logged a mere 7:42 of ice time in his 18 appearances. As a result, the winger's limited opportunities have resulted in him notching a mere three helpers on the season. Barring a run of injuries, the veteran will likely continue to watch from the press box on a regular basis.

