Blues' Chris Thorburn: Sent down to AHL
Thorburn was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's been a busy October for Thorburn, as he has already been waived, recalled, and now sent back down to the minors by the Blues. Based on this, the veteran forward could see himself yo-yoing back and forth this season as the team sees fit.
More News
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Promoted to top level•
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Cut by Blues•
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Fighting for roster spot•
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Nets seven points for first season in St. Louis•
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Pots first goal of campaign•
-
Blues' Chris Thorburn: Playing Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...