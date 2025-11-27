Ralph registered two assists in Michigan State University's 5-2 win over Colgate University on Wednesday.

Ralph has gotten off to a mediocre start to the season this year, picking up four points in 13 appearances. The defenseman had just eight points in 35 games with St. Cloud State University in 2024-25, and his transfer to a stronger program hasn't led to more offense. Ralph is a Blues prospect, selected in the second round in 2024, though he projects as a shutdown defenseman in the long run.