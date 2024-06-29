Ralph was the 48th overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Playing last year at the famed Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School, Ralph caught the attention of scouts with his physical, honest game. He's very good positionally in his own end and plays with a ton of energy. Ralph has work to do offensively, but it's easy to project him as a future depth, stay-at-home regular for St. Louis down the road. Ralph, a native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, will stay home and play for St. Cloud State this coming fall.