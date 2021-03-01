Ellis signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Monday.

This contract will kick in next season. A third-round pick in 2019, Ellis has developed admirably in juniors, and he sports a .922 save percentage and a 16-1-0 record for the QMJHL-leading Charlottetown Islanders this year. The Blues are set with their goaltenders for the foreseeable future, as Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso should both be back next year. Therefore, the 20-year-old Ellis will likely split time with highly-touted prospect Joel Hofer in the minors next season.