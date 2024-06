Ellis agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Ellis split his time between the AHL and ECHL this season, logging 16 games for AHL Springfield, in which he posted a 7-9-0 record and .924 save percentage, while also going 12-5-2 for ECHL Orlando. Selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Nova Scotia native shouldn't be expected to make his NHL debut any time soon but could push for a more prominent role with the Thunderbirds.