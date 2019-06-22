Blues' Colten Ellis: Newest member of champs

Ellis was drafted 93rd overall by the Blues at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

St. Louis's best goaltending prospect (Jordan Binnington) just led the team to the Stanley Cup Championship so it was time to restock the cupboard and Ellis most definitely helps in that regard. He has posted strong numbers in the QMJHL (a league not known for quality netminding) each of the past two seasons. The Blues can afford to (and will) take it patiently with Ellis.