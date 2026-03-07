Parayko (back) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Sharks, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

The Blues traded Justin Faulk to the Red Wings on Friday, and they didn't have the time to make a call-up on defense with Parayko still sidelined. As such, they'll dress 13 forwards and just five blueliners in this contest. Parayko's status for Sunday's game in Anaheim has yet to be determined.