Parayko managed an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Parayko has earned two assists across four games to begin 2025-26. The 32-year-old blueliner had a career year with 16 goals and 36 points in 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but it's likely asking too much to expect a repeat performance this year. Parayko has also added five hits, 10 blocked shots, 11 shots on net and a plus-1 rating this season, and he should remain a decent source of all-around production even if his offense takes a dip.