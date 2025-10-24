Parayko had two assists and added a blocked shot in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Utah.

Both of Parayko's apples came at even strength on goals scored by Pius Suter and Philip Broberg. The 32-year-old Parayko is up to four assists, 13 shots on goal and 14 blocks in seven games this season. The team's top blueliner continues to show no age as he had a career year offensively with 36 points last season. He holds great value in all fantasy formats due to his category coverage and solid offensive stats out of the gate.