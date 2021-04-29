Parayko (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Parayko missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but after testing it out in pregame warmups, the defenseman was given the go ahead to return. The 27-year-old will be a nice boost to the lineup, as he's racked up 10 points in 24 games while averaging 20:47 of ice time per game this campaign. Look for Parayko to return to his usual workhorse role for Thursday's game.