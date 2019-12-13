Blues' Colton Parayko: Back in point column
Parayko dished an even-strength assists, three shots and two hits in Thursday's win over Vegas.
Parayko dished out his first assist since Nov. 25, and collected his first point in the last five contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is now up to 13 points this year, including 73 shots on goal and 58 blocked shots in 33 games.
