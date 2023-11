Parayko scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-5 road against the Coyotes.

Parayko ended up a minus-1 rating, but he was able to notch a game-high six shots on goal with three blocked shots and a hit while also notching a game-high 26:04 of ice time. It was just the third goal of the season for Parayko, and he has totaled just five points across 18 games. He'll look to try and carry over the momentum into Friday's game against the visiting Predators.