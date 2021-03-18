Parayko (back) started skating Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Craig Berube said that Parayko took it easy during the session, calling it "public skating." Nevertheless, it's an encouraging sign that the 27-year-old is traveling with the team and is slowly ramping up his activity. Parayko is on long-term injured reserve, though he can be activated at any point because he has missed the last 13 games dating back to Feb. 15. Consider him at least a couple of weeks away at this point.