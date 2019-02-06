Blues' Colton Parayko: Big plays on both ends
Parayko scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Parayko was in a 12-game goalless drought entering the matchup. Down 2-0 in the third period, Parayko picked up a turnover and scored while going airborne on a wraparound. His most impressive play of the game came in the first frame, however, as a puck trickled past goaltender Jordan Binnington but Parayko stretched out and kept it from crossing the goal line. Parayko has now tied his career high with nine goals and is sitting at 14 points through 51 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...