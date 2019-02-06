Parayko scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Parayko was in a 12-game goalless drought entering the matchup. Down 2-0 in the third period, Parayko picked up a turnover and scored while going airborne on a wraparound. His most impressive play of the game came in the first frame, however, as a puck trickled past goaltender Jordan Binnington but Parayko stretched out and kept it from crossing the goal line. Parayko has now tied his career high with nine goals and is sitting at 14 points through 51 contests.