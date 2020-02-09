Blues' Colton Parayko: Blasts pair of goals
Parayko scored twice on three shots and had a pair of blocks in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.
Parayko found the net twice in the opening 11 minutes to give the Blues an early 2-0 lead. He hammered a one-timer on the power-play that opened the scoring at 7:18, then stepped into another rocket at 10:49. The big man is starting to heat up, lighting the lamp four times in the last three games after scoring just twice through the end of January. Parayko now has six goals and 18 points in 49 games.
