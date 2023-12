Parayko fired two shots on net, dished out a hit and blocked six shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Parayko has posted five goals through 32 games, which is halfway to his career high of 10 goals, a feat he has reached twice but most recently in the 2019-20 season. The 30-year-old blueliner is averaging 23:30 of ice time on the top pairing, but unfortunately, he's not playing on the power play, which caps his fantasy upside for now.