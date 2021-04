Parayko (back) blocked three shots and went plus-3 in 19:46 of ice time during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Parayko was out for 21 games with the back injury, but he immediately returned to a top-four role on the blue line. The 27-year-old has collected eight points, 32 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances. He'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats that reward his steady defensive contributions.