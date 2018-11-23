Parayko has three goals and six points in 20 games.

Parayko's scoring goals at a higher rate than usual, converting on three of 39 shots on goal (7.7 percent). His point production is on pace to hit just 24, though, which would be the first time the 25-year-old missed the 30-point mark in his four-year NHL career. Until he gets back on track, he remains valuable defensively with 34 hits and 38 blocked shots thus far.