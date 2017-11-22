Blues' Colton Parayko: Chips in two helpers in blowout
Parayko collected two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.
The 24-year-old defenseman now has a goal and four assists during an active four-game point streak. Additionally, with just two goals and 10 points for the campaign, Parayko's recent offensive outburst is an encouraging sign for his fantasy prospects moving forward. Still, his upside is capped as long as Alex Pietrangelo is logging top offensive minutes and quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Nets second goal of season•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Poor defensive effort in loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Good to go•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Leaves game after blocking shot•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Two-way beast Wednesday•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Deposits goal in road opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...