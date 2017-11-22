Parayko collected two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.

The 24-year-old defenseman now has a goal and four assists during an active four-game point streak. Additionally, with just two goals and 10 points for the campaign, Parayko's recent offensive outburst is an encouraging sign for his fantasy prospects moving forward. Still, his upside is capped as long as Alex Pietrangelo is logging top offensive minutes and quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit.