Parayko (illness) took line rushes in warmups and is expected to play against the Rangers on Tuesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko missed Monday's practice and was deemed a game-time decision due to an illness, but the 6-foot-6 defenseman is good to go. He averaged 23:42 per game in February, and since the Blues acquired Marco Scandella, the blueliner has posted six points (two goals, four assists) and 24 shots on net over seven games.