Parayko scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Parayko assisted on a Zach Sanford goal and scored one of his own in a span of 3:23 in the second period. The defenseman hadn't gotten onto the scoresheet since Dec. 12, a span of 13 games interrupted by injury. The 26-year-old now has 15 points, 107 shots on goal, 60 hits and 85 blocked shots in 47 appearances.