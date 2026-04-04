Parayko scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Parayko had gone 11 games without a point since he returned from a back injury that cost him five contests. The 32-year-old blueliner continues to see top-four minutes for the Blues, but he's had more of a focus on shutdown work this year. He's up to two goals, 16 points, 97 shots on net, 88 hits, 162 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 70 appearances.