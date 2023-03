Parayko scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Parayko sparked the Blues' comeback by getting them on the board 2:35 into the second period. He also helped out on a Logan Brown go-ahead tally later in the frame. Parayko had picked up just two points in eight outings since his last multi-point effort. He's at four goals, 17 helpers, 107 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 85 hits and a minus-16 rating through 58 contests overall.