Parayko recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Parayko is securely assigned as a top-pairing defenseman for the Blues, averaging 23 minutes of ice time through 65 games. He's produced four goals, 19 assists, 97 hits and 114 blocked shots to render him useful in some of the deeper fantasy leagues, but Parayko lacks power-play utility -- he has just two man-advantage points (assists) this season -- and that leaves him a fair distance from the elite cast of blueliners.