Blues' Colton Parayko: Corrals helper
Parayko put up an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Parayko got the puck to Tyler Bozak, who slung it into the empty net late in the third period. The defender is up to eight points (all assists) and 37 shots on goal in 17 games. Parayko has added 25 blocked shots and 17 hits, showing a willingness to put his body on the line. The solid non-scoring stats can bolster the 26-year-old's value from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.