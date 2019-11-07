Parayko put up an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Parayko got the puck to Tyler Bozak, who slung it into the empty net late in the third period. The defender is up to eight points (all assists) and 37 shots on goal in 17 games. Parayko has added 25 blocked shots and 17 hits, showing a willingness to put his body on the line. The solid non-scoring stats can bolster the 26-year-old's value from a fantasy perspective.