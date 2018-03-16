Blues' Colton Parayko: Delivers helper in loss
Parayko notched a primary assist in Thursday night's 4-1 home loss to the Avalanche.
The puck-pushing defenseman experienced tightness in Thursday's practice, but he was effective through 24:11 of ice time in this latest contest, proving that the issue was minor. Parayko is turning up the heat with the fantasy playoffs underway for most poolies, as he's garnered four points in the past six games.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Will suit up Friday•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Exits practice early•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Two helpers in blowout loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Notches 20th assist for third straight season•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: In on both goals in 2-1 win•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Logs 27 minutes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...