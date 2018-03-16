Parayko notched a primary assist in Thursday night's 4-1 home loss to the Avalanche.

The puck-pushing defenseman experienced tightness in Thursday's practice, but he was effective through 24:11 of ice time in this latest contest, proving that the issue was minor. Parayko is turning up the heat with the fantasy playoffs underway for most poolies, as he's garnered four points in the past six games.