Parayko registered three assists, three shots and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Parayko ended a run of one assist in six games with the three-helper performance, including one assist on the power play. Parayko saw 29:49 in the contest, as he was called on to cover for the injured Vince Dunn (upper body). Should Dunn miss more time, Parayko would likely pick up additional power-play minutes.