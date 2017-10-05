Blues' Colton Parayko: Deposits goal in road opener
Parayako lit the lamp with the man advantage Wednesday, contributing to a 5-4 overtime road win over the Penguins.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rearguard potted nine goals in his rookie season, but he had just four of them last year with a shooting percentage (2.1) considered disappointing even for a player who lines up on the back end. However, the power-play contributor's fantasy stock only figures to climb in his third campaign, so take note of that as you set your fantasy lineups each day or week.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Settles prior to hearing•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Seeking one-year, $4.85 million deal•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Heading to arbitration•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Added to Worlds for Team Canada•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Registers first point of 2017 playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...