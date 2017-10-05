Play

Parayako lit the lamp with the man advantage Wednesday, contributing to a 5-4 overtime road win over the Penguins.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound rearguard potted nine goals in his rookie season, but he had just four of them last year with a shooting percentage (2.1) considered disappointing even for a player who lines up on the back end. However, the power-play contributor's fantasy stock only figures to climb in his third campaign, so take note of that as you set your fantasy lineups each day or week.

