Parayko posted two points, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 22:56 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Parayko set up Mike Hoffman's first goal as a member of the Blues in the second period, and he added his second assist of the season on Jordan Kyrou's game-winning snipe in the third frame. The 6-foot-6 blueliner is lauded for his defensive talent more than his offensive production. Head coach Craig Berube continues to utilize him that way, as Parayko has started 56.4 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone thus far.