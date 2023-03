Parayko notched three assists, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Parayko had three secondary helpers, assisting goals by Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen in the win. Through 12 contests in March, Parayko has racked up eight points, 19 hits and 17 blocks. The veteran defenseman is up to four goals, 23 helpers, 120 shots on net, 122 blocked shots, 103 hits and a minus-18 rating through 69 outings overall.