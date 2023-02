Parayko recorded two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Parayko picked up just one assist over 10 games since his last multi-point effort. The 29-year-old made timely contributions Saturday with the secondary helper on the Blues' first and last tallies of the game. The blueliner has two goals, 15 assists, 92 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 74 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 49 outings as a top-four option with a physical edge.