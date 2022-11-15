Parayko notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Parayko went seven games without a point, and he didn't record a plus rating in any of those contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is off to a slow start, though his focus is typically more in the defensive zone. He has three assists, 26 shots on goal, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 14 outings.