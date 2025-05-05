Parayko notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Parayko was hot in the playoffs, racking up a goal and five assists over the last five contests. The 31-year-old won't get to extend that streak after the Blues' season ended Sunday. The defenseman had a career year in the regular season with 16 goals, 36 points and a plus-12 rating over 64 appearances. He was bolstered by a 12.8 shooting percentage, nearly doubles from his previous high of 6.5 percent from 2023-24, so it's fair to assume some regression is in the cards for Parayko in 2025-26.