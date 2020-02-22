Parayko tallied a goal and two assists with a plus-2 rating, three shots on net, two blocks and one hit in a 5-1 victory over the Stars on Friday.

The three points was a new season high and Parayko's third multi-point performance of February. He has five goals and 10 points with a plus-6 rating in 10 games this month. His shooting percentage in February sits at 14.7 percent, but he's also averaging 3.4 shots on net per game. Parayko has seven goals and 23 points with a plus-8 rating in 55 games this season.