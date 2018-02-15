Parayko headed off the ice early at Thursday's practice due to tightness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko has not missed a game this season, with his status against the Stars on Friday up in the air. Based on coach Mike Yeo's comments, it seems the defenseman's exit was more precautionary than anything, but fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on his status following Friday's game-day skate. If Parayko is unable to give it a go, Chris Butler figures to slot into the lineup.