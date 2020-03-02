Blues' Colton Parayko: Feeling under the weather
Parayko didn't practice Monday due to an illness, but head coach Craig Berube said he "should be fine [Tuesday]," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Parayko will join the team during its three-game road trip that starts Tuesday against the Rangers, and Berube is optimistic that the 26-year-old defenseman will be good to go. It'd be a big loss if Parayko can't go, as he averaged 23:42 per game in February and racked up 12 points over 14 contests.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Puts wrap on OT victory•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Excelling in February•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Blasts pair of goals•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Scores in second straight•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Collects pair of points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.