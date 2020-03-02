Parayko didn't practice Monday due to an illness, but head coach Craig Berube said he "should be fine [Tuesday]," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Parayko will join the team during its three-game road trip that starts Tuesday against the Rangers, and Berube is optimistic that the 26-year-old defenseman will be good to go. It'd be a big loss if Parayko can't go, as he averaged 23:42 per game in February and racked up 12 points over 14 contests.