Parayko scored a pair of goals on a team-leading six shots while adding four blocks and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin loss to Vegas.

It was an impact performance by the 6-foot-6, 226-pounder, who also led the Blues with 24:27 of ice time. Parayko roofed a shot in tight to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead early in the second period, then scored a wraparound goal on a terrific individual effort to tie the game 3-3 late in the frame. The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in each of the last two seasons and can have a big impact in multiple categories, as he did Thursday.