Parayko scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Parayko opened the scoring at 11:09 of the first period. While he hasn't done much on offense this season, the 30-year-old defenseman has a point in each of the last two games. He's up to four points, 23 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating through 14 contests overall in a top-pairing role.