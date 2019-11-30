Blues' Colton Parayko: Finds twine in win
Parayko scored a goal on three shots and added three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
Parayko's long shot deceived Ben Bishop and opened the scoring at 15:41 of the first period. It's the second goal and 12th point of the year for the blueliner, who has added 65 shots on goal, 44 blocks and 30 hits in 27 appearances.
