Parayko scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

The towering blueliner finally found the goal column, albeit Parayko's first of the campaign did come in a loss. Up to nine points in 19 games, the 26-year-old is a stud on the blue line, but an up-and-down offensive game, combined with a diminishing power-play role, makes Parayko a somewhat risky fantasy option most nights. Mind you, he did record a team-high eight shots on net Tuesday.