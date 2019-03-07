Parayko set up two goals -- with a power-play helper included -- in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

This was Parayko's third multi-point game of the 2018-19 campaign, but it shouldn't be lost on fantasy owners that the defenseman also compiled five hits and three blocked shots to cap off a fine two-way effort. Parayko's across-the-board production makes him a valuable fantasy commodity, even though he's a clear step down from the elite tier.