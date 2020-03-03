Blues' Colton Parayko: Game-time call Tuesday
Parayko (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Parayko was missing from practice Monday due to his illness and now is in doubt for Tuesday's tilt. If the blueliner is unable to suit up, Robert Bortuzzo figures to slot back into the lineup for just the second time in the Blues' previous five tilts. Prior to getting hurt, Parayko was stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he notched just two helpers while averaging 12:54 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.