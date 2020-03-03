Parayko (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko was missing from practice Monday due to his illness and now is in doubt for Tuesday's tilt. If the blueliner is unable to suit up, Robert Bortuzzo figures to slot back into the lineup for just the second time in the Blues' previous five tilts. Prior to getting hurt, Parayko was stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he notched just two helpers while averaging 12:54 of ice time.