Parayko (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
If Parayko's unable to go, rookie Tyler Tucker is expected to enter the lineup and make his NHL debut versus the Blackhawks. Check back for confirmation on Parayko's status against Chicago once St. Louis takes the ice for pregame warmups.
