site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blues-colton-parayko-game-time-decision-thursday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blues' Colton Parayko: Game-time decision Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Parayko (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday against Washington.
Parayko sat out Wednesday versus Chicago after being on the ice for the pregame warmups. He has only three assists in 14 games this season after tying a career high with 35 points in 2021-22.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read