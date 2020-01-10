Blues' Colton Parayko: Game-time decision
Parayko (upper body) will be a game-time call versus the Rangers on Saturday. Coach Craig Berube told reporters, "We've got extra D and we don't need to rush him," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Parayko has already missed three contests as a result of his upper-body injury and could be sidelined for another Saturday. The Alberta native was stuck in a 15-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt, managing just one helper over that stretch.
