Parayko (upper body) will be a game-time call versus the Rangers on Saturday. Coach Craig Berube told reporters, "We've got extra D and we don't need to rush him," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko has already missed three contests as a result of his upper-body injury and could be sidelined for another Saturday. The Alberta native was stuck in a 15-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt, managing just one helper over that stretch.