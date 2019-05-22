Blues' Colton Parayko: Gathers helper
Parayko generated a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Parayko collected four assists, 13 shots on goal, nine hits and 11 blocked shots over the six-game series. His 11 points in 19 playoff games are already a personal best for the 26-year-old defender in a single postseason run.
