Blues' Colton Parayko: Gearing up Saturday
Parayko (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Parayko will avoid missing his first game of the season. The 26-year-old has averaged 22:49 of ice time per game on the team's second pairing, and he's known more for his defensive game than his offensive upside. Over 42 contests this year, Parayko has two goals and 13 points.
