Parayko managed an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Parayko earned the secondary helper on Zach Sanford's first-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. Through eight games, Parayko has four helpers, 15 shots on goal, 12 hits and 14 blocked shots. While he doesn't stand out for scoring, the Alberta native provides a well-rounded game that could suit fantasy managers in deeper formats.